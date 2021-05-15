REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

