Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $63,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $128.05 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.