Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

