Ren Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $796.93 million and approximately $98.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

