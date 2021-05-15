renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $47,523.30 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $565.29 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $47,523.30 or 0.99516665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,895 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.