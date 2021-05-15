Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Render Token has a market cap of $134.81 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,550,969 coins and its circulating supply is 156,550,004 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

