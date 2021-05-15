renDOGE Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $295,842.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

