REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $147,074.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00095428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00513984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00232599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.13 or 0.01156121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.52 or 0.01208723 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

