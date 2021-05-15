Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Financial Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Becton, Dickinson and and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 6 0 2.60 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus target price of $280.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 99.19%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Risk & Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.12 $874.00 million $10.20 23.76 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 7.87 $560,000.00 $0.01 410.00

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Repro Med Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

