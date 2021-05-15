Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

