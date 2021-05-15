Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.