Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94.57 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $955.82 million and $94.57 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

