Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.35

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.35 and traded as low as C$80.62. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$81.95, with a volume of 450,737 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$25.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.64%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

