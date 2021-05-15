Reviewing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aspyra and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Digimarc has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.34%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Aspyra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $22.99 million 22.37 -$32.84 million N/A N/A

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -140.61% -67.33% -55.92%

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -2, meaning that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

