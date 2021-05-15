Reviewing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 3.83 $53.88 million $2.28 19.55 Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.75 $57.00 million $1.62 14.07

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50% Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.44%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Origin Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Byline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

