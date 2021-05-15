Revolution Populi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $65.86 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

