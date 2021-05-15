REVV (REVV) Price Up 23.2% This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $74.73 million and $6.80 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060913 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

