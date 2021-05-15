Rewardiqa Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $25,391.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

