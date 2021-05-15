Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of REYN opened at $31.79 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

