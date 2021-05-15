Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $26.22 or 0.00054086 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $110,090.63 and approximately $16,662.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.