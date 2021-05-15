RING X PLATFORM Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $631,694.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

