RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,971 shares of company stock worth $19,383,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.33.

RNG stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

