Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.