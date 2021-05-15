Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

