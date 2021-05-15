Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00021623 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005649 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,881,523 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

