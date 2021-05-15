Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

