RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $884,663.07 and approximately $976.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 1,008,481 coins and its circulating supply is 841,152 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.