ROAD (ROAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,509.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, ROAD has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $328,746.80 and $36,509.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

