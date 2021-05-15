ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $430.00 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

