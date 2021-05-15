ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.99

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and traded as low as $46.65. ROHM shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 1,219 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.04.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

