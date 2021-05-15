Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.38.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Roku by 536.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.98. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

