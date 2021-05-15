Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Rollins worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

