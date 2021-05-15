Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

