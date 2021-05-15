Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,692 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

