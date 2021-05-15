Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,106 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.83 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.