Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

