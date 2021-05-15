Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220,095 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.