Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

