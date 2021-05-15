Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $141.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.