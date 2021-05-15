Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,592 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

