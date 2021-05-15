Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

