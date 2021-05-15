Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $104,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $438.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.24 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

