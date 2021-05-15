Rotten Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $32,128.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 77,674,333 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

