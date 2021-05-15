Router Protocol (ROUTE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.50 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $16.98 or 0.00034854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 121.6% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.62 million and $5.50 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.79 or 0.01146716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.47 or 0.01205576 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,216,223 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

