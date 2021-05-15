Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.35 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.55 or 0.00029635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and $3.37 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,142 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

