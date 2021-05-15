Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post ($4.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

RCL stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,160,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

