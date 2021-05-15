Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post ($4.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

RCL stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,160,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.