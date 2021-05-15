Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

