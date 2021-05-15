RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of RPM International worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 19.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 85.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

