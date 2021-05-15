Rupee Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $52,267.43 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,202,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

