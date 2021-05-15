Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0625 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $8,700.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,580.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.20 or 0.07853336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.15 or 0.02499254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00642541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00205840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00818461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00659351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00586772 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,664,536 coins and its circulating supply is 29,547,223 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

